Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who is running for U.S. Senate in the Buckeye State made his presence known once again on the House floor on Thursday. The congressman trashed House Republicans ahead of a vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government until February 18. The vote was 221-212, with Rep. Adam Kinzginer (R-IL) being the only Republican to vote in favor.

“Our greatest weapon over the last 50 years has been a strong middle class!” Ryan thundered. “That’s been our greatest weapon. Our greatest strength has been–we reinvested into the United States, we reinvested into our communities, we invested in the technology. And we dominated the industries: steel, glass, aerospace.”

He then turned his attention to Republicans and their stance against the stopgap funding resolution, as well as their opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda:

And now, we’re hearing from the other side, “Shut government down, don’t do anything, we don’t want to be an honest broker. Tyranny!” What are you people talking about?! We’re talking about universal preschool! And they have it as a communist indoctrination of the American student. It’s insane! We need to pass this appropriations bill.

Later in his speech, Ryan said the U.S. needs to rebuild itself.

“We have to rebuild or country, or this whole thing isn’t gonna work. And we got to make sure our kids are healthy and educated and skilled so they can thrive and outcompete china. that’s what this bill is about. It’s not about tyranny. It’s not about some communist indoctrination. It’s about rebuilding the United States and kicking China’s rear-end.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com