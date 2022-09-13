Tim Ryan Rails Against ‘Extremist’ Republicans: ‘We’ve Got to Kill and Confront That Movement’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) made a call for bipartisanship on MSNBC, but he also blasted “extremist” Republicans and said Democrats need to “kill and confront that movement.”

Ryan is facing off against Donald Trump-endorsed challenger J.D. Vance in the midterms. Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist noted during a phone interview with Ryan that there was a recent poll showing Ryan and Vance were neck and neck. Geist asked Ryan if he had a message for Republicans in Ohio.

“I’m one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. The last two congresses I have been in the top 10 percent of most bipartisan. I want to work across the aisle,” the congressman said.

Ryan claimed he wants to work with Republicans because “Democrats aren’t right on everything,” but he made clear there are certain Republicans he has no interest in working with to fix “broken systems” and move out of this “age of stupidity.”

“Some of those answers will come from Republicans, not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve got to kill and confront that movement,” he said, adding that it’s essential to work with “normal, mainstream Republicans.”

According to a USA Today / Ohio-Suffolk University poll released this week, 47 percent of voters in Ohio would vote Ryan if the election were held today, while 46 percent said they’d vote for Vance. Another six percent said they were undecided and the polling holds a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

President Joe Biden has also taken to targeting what he refers to as “MAGA Republicans,” claiming they are a threat to democracy.

“There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country. MAGA Republicans have made their choice,” the president said.

Watch above via MSNBC

