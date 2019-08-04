comScore
video

Tim Ryan: Republicans Need to ‘Get Their Sh*t Together and Stop Pandering to the NRA’

By Josh FeldmanAug 4th, 2019, 3:09 pm

Congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan wants Congress to reconvene to take action on gun control, calling out Republicans for “pandering to the NRA,” after two shootings this weekend.

Ryan said on MSNBC he’s suspending his campaign to return to Ohio after the horrific shooting in Dayton.

Ryan said it’s time to “put public pressure on Mitch McConnell” and that “enough is enough.”

“No one feels safe anymore,” he said. “And there is a bottle neck in the United States Senate with Mitch McConnell. We passed in the House of Representatives a few weeks back, background checks. A basic step that 90 percent of the American people support, and the Republicans need to quite frankly get their shit together and stop pandering to the NRA, because people are getting killed.”

He said Congress needs to pass a background check bill and an assault weapons ban. “This is happening everywhere.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: