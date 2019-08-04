Congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan wants Congress to reconvene to take action on gun control, calling out Republicans for “pandering to the NRA,” after two shootings this weekend.

Ryan said on MSNBC he’s suspending his campaign to return to Ohio after the horrific shooting in Dayton.

NEW: Tim Ryan is cancelling morning events in SC today and calling on Congress to cancel August recess to address gun violence. According to a senior campaign official: “Congressman Ryan is cancelling his morning events today to monitor the situation back in Ohio… — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 4, 2019

“…and talking with local leaders to assess needs. He is calling for Congress to cancel August recess so they can immediately address gun violence and find solutions that will keep American families safe.” — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 4, 2019

Ryan said it’s time to “put public pressure on Mitch McConnell” and that “enough is enough.”

“No one feels safe anymore,” he said. “And there is a bottle neck in the United States Senate with Mitch McConnell. We passed in the House of Representatives a few weeks back, background checks. A basic step that 90 percent of the American people support, and the Republicans need to quite frankly get their shit together and stop pandering to the NRA, because people are getting killed.”

He said Congress needs to pass a background check bill and an assault weapons ban. “This is happening everywhere.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

