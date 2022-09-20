Tim Ryan Roasts J.D. Vance After Trump Mocked Him During Rally: ‘Ohio Does Not Want An A** Kisser’

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who is running against GOP nominee J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, ripped into Vance on Monday night while on MSNBC with Stephanie Ruhle.

Ryan roasted Vance after Trump mocked the Hillbilly Elegy author during their rally together in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday night. Trump jested that Vance was once a self-proclaimed “Never Trump” Republican, but now “J.D. is kissing my ass!”

“He wants my support so much,” Trump added as the crowd laughed.

“That rally took place almost literally in your backyard. You want to respond?” Ruhle asked Ryan on her show.

“Yeah. Well, you know, I mean, he’s been humiliated. I think Ohio does not want an ass-kisser. Ohioans want an ass-kicker,” Ryan responded.

“And J.D. Vance sucked up to Peter Thiel he got 15 million bucks for his primary campaign, sucked up to Mitch McConnell, got $30 million, sucked up the Trump, came in for the event, sucked out to the NRSC, they came in. He’s looking for a rescue squad. And that’s not going to be enough to save him in Ohio because Ohio wants a fighter,” he added.

“That rally took place at the exact same time as the OSU-Toledo football game. I realize that’s not your political strategy, but could you help us understand how does Ohio take that? What’s a big priority from people from the Buckeye State?” Ruhle asked.

“You know, there’s there’s cues that happened during an election that send a signal. And this just sent a signal that everybody already thinks is that J.D. Vance does not understand Ohio. He said, ‘I’m not comfortable in Ohio.’ He would rather be in San Francisco, where he spent a lot of time,” Ryan replied, adding:

And that said, that’s a cue for everybody, like the book, a major public rally. At the same time, it’s an Ohio State football game. Just shows you don’t understand. So we’re working hard.

“We’ve got low-dollar donors thrown out. Those big donors that he has. But he doesn’t get the state just doesn’t understand,” Ryan concluded.

