Viewers of the Today Show delivered an outpouring of support for Hoda Kotb Friday, after the popular host broke down during a powerful segment.

During the show’s first hour, Kotb interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — who announced that he is donating $5 million to aid in the Coronavirus relief effort in Louisiana, which has been particularly hard hit. At the end of the interview, Kotb — who lived and worked in New Orleans for much of the 90s — got emotional.

“Oh, Hoda,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said, coming to the aid of her colleague. “I know it’s a lot. I’m so sorry, hon.”

Kotb smiled and bravely tried to get through the segment, but she was overcome. Guthrie jumped in to throw to commercial.

Later, Guthrie sent Kotb her love on Twitter.

All the love in the world to you Hoda https://t.co/6aqF5m9o4O — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 27, 2020

And she was joined by a host of Today viewers:

Such a genuine moment from Hoda Kotb this morning. It’s been a long few weeks… Friends, we must continue supporting each other. https://t.co/cq4ePkS074 — Shelby Fenster (@ShelbyFenster) March 27, 2020

Hoda is all of our hearts. I adore this woman and her compassion and authenticity. <3 https://t.co/6jRgKmayMs — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) March 27, 2020

COVID-19 is taking a toll on everyone. @Saints quarterback @drewbrees just gave $5 million to New Orleans for COVID effort. @hodakotb was overwhelmed at end of interview. We are all on the verge and I’m grateful for a real show of emotion right now. ❤️❤️❤️ to Hoda. pic.twitter.com/l3mvB0O0kU — jayewatson (@jayewatson) March 27, 2020

Human first. Journalist second. We are all with you, Hoda. https://t.co/U79Mhis4Pu — Christine Stanwood (@KOCOChristine) March 27, 2020

Thank you for reminding us it’s okay to be human in the midst of this Hoda. https://t.co/grkxvS1Se5 — Chris Witherspoon (@WitherspoonC) March 27, 2020

Been watching Hoda for as long as I can remember. She’s probably one of the first reporters I really admired and looked up to. We’re lucky to have her. We love ya, girl! https://t.co/WBRIvWboDd — Devan Cole (@devancole1) March 27, 2020

So touched by @hodakotb showing emotion today during her reporting of the news. We could all stand to take a page from her show of bravery—that this isn’t normal, it is devastating and tragic and it’s only human to process that in real time. https://t.co/slsy72UGr8 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 27, 2020

We’re all with you, Hoda.💗 https://t.co/UcdYJADj51 — Know Your Value (@MikaKYV365) March 27, 2020

REAL MOMENT. We can all relate to how @hodakotb is feeling. We are all on the brink. And it’s ok to cry. Even on live TV. Sending a big hug to you Hoda! https://t.co/yllo5kQaBR — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) March 27, 2020

I love Hoda Kotb more than I can put into words. https://t.co/TyA3a4HtIW — Courtney Cox (@coxcourtney) March 27, 2020

