comScore

Today Viewers Send Love to Hoda Kotb After Host Breaks Down On Air in Heartwrenching Segment: ‘We’re All With You, Hoda’

By Joe DePaoloMar 27th, 2020, 10:09 am

Viewers of the Today Show delivered an outpouring of support for Hoda Kotb Friday, after the popular host broke down during a powerful segment.

During the show’s first hour, Kotb interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — who announced that he is donating $5 million to aid in the Coronavirus relief effort in Louisiana, which has been particularly hard hit. At the end of the interview, Kotb — who lived and worked in New Orleans for much of the 90s — got emotional.

“Oh, Hoda,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said, coming to the aid of her colleague. “I know it’s a lot. I’m so sorry, hon.”

Kotb smiled and bravely tried to get through the segment, but she was overcome. Guthrie jumped in to throw to commercial.

Later, Guthrie sent Kotb her love on Twitter.

And she was joined by a host of Today viewers:

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: