Fox News personality Tomi Lahren has announced a new athleisure line which, at first glance, appears perfect for people looking to break a sweat at the gym with a loaded gun stuffed into their pants.

The FREEDOM By Tomi Lahren collection is available for purchase at Alexo Athletica, which bills itself as a pro-Second Amendment women’s athletic “carry-wear” company. The line received a full-roll out Friday with an accompanying Instagram sponsorship from Lahren and a launch video.

Lahren announced her new clothing line on Instagram, claiming that some people told her she was “too ‘controversial’ for an athleisure line.”

“Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” the company’s About page reads.

A biography for the company’s founder said she created the company because she wanted athletic wear that could comfortably carry a gun while she trained for a marathon.

“An avid runner, Amy wanted the ability to train for a marathon wherever she wanted to, even in the wee hours, without fearing for her safety, so she obtained her License to Carry. However, she quickly realized that her license to carry did her little good when she didn’t have comfortable, functional (much less great-looking) apparel which would allow her to exercise while also exercising her right to carry and still look and feel great.”

The company’s key product, The Signature Pant, boasts nine pockets, with three specific areas for a “personal protection tool such as a pepper blaster, taser, stun gun, firearm (23 oz loaded or less) or anything else you want to carry.”

Lahren previously boosted the company in an Instagram post last year that received mockery.

Unfortunately, neither of the leggings currently listed for sale under Lahren’s fashion line are designed to carry a firearm – perhaps disappointing given her vociferous defense of gun rights, but she explained in the accompanying launch video that this was intentional.

“I believe there are a lot of young people out there that really aren’t ready to have a gun holster in their pants but they like the idea behind it,” Lahren said. “Whether or not they’re gonna put a gun in it, whether or not they’re gonna put their phone in it, it really doesn’t matter. It’s about freedom. It’s about the Bill of Rights.”

