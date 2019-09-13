Fox Nation personality Tomi Lahren said Americans need guns to protect against a possible future of “open borders” ushered in by Democrats.

Lahren made the incendiary remarks on Fox Business show Varney and Company.

“What I like about America is that we’re the only country in the world where armed citizens are allowed, just in case the government gets out of line,” host Stuart Varney. said during a segment with Lahren on guns.

“This is your right, your right to protect and defend yourself and your family,” Lahren said. “And all the things the Democrats want to put in place — my goodness, if they want to open our borders, you better be sure the people in Texas, the people in South Dakota, the people in the middle of this country, we are going to be armed and ready.”

“Who knows who’s coming in? That’s the thing, we don’t know, and we have to be able to protect ourselves,” she said.

Lahren also told people not to depend on the government or authorities because “the government will fail you.”

“You can’t depend on the government to protect you at all times. That’s what so many Americans forget, is they put their safety and security in the hands of the government. The government is going to fail you,” Lahren said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

