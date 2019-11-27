Fox News’ Tomi Lahren defended Melania Trump from the “despicable” jeers the first lady received during her a speech on Wednesday at an opioid awareness event.

The Fox Nation host joined Fox & Friends on Wednesday to talk about how Mrs. Trump was loudly booed throughout her appearance at the B’More Youth Summit in Baltimore. Lahren bemoaned “the lack of respect” the Trump family gets from young people, which she blamed on Democrats and “the media.”

“This is an epidemic in this country.” Lahren said. “Not just of people not liking anyone with the last name of Trump, but just with young people being completely disrespectful.”

The conversation continued with how the first lady’s office has shrugged off the booing, which led to Lahren gushing over Melania’s “immense grace and immense class every time we see her and especially when she is confronted with any type of disrespect.”

“Can you imagine if this were Michelle Obama or can you imagine if Melania Trump was a Democrat or married to a democratic president?” She continued. “It’s absolutely wrong, it’s despicable. Young people need to learn a lesson in this country, you just respect people.”

Brian Kilmeade finished the conversation by complaining that Mrs. Trump is “virtually ignored” and doesn’t get as much glamorous coverage as Jennifer Aniston.

