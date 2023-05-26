‘Too Harsh!’ Geraldo and Lawrence Jones Get Into It Over New York City’s Migrant Issues

Geraldo Rivera and Lawrence Jones mixed it up over the growing problem of temporary housing of migrants bussed into New York City and where they should be housed.

There has been a sharp rise in migrants entering the nation’s largest city, in part due to Republican governors busing undocumented migrants from states like Texas to east coast cities to draw attention to the border crisis they face every day.

New York lawmakers are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to consider alternative housing for the migrants. GOP leaders are pushing for migrants to be moved from city schools and hotels to convention centers used during the pandemic.

“It is a crisis,” the Fox & Friends co-host called it, adding, “This is turning into a really, really big mess. And the implications are far worse than we thought before.”

“No doubt,” Geraldo agreed, calling it “a legitimate crisis” in New York City. He listed the reasons behind the crisis before doing something rare on cable news: suggesting a solution.

“What do you do about the problem? The solution, I believe, is to give expedited work permits to these migrants, bypass some of the red tape.”

“No, no, no,” Jones interjected. “Why would we give work permits to people that broke the law here? I mean, there has to be some consequence for coming into the country illegally and rolling out the red carpet; giving them notices to appear as three years out and giving them a work permit is only going to incentivize more people to come here legally. Right?”

And on it went until they cut the segment for time, but as it ended, Geraldo got in a parting shot, “Too harsh!”

