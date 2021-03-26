TOO SOON: MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard Files Report from Iowa Complete With ‘Decision 2024’ Graphics Package

MSNBC appeared to unveil a new graphics package for “Decision 2024” as political reporter Vaughn Hillyard filed a report from the state of Iowa, because the treadmill of political media horserace coverage never ends, and please shoot me so that I can be put out of my misery.

Sorry.

For those unfamiliar that presidential elections happen every four years, and that President Joe Biden has only been in office for just over two months, after defeating former President Donald Trump in the general election held in November of 2020. Trump has not yet acknowledged that he lost fairly, insisting that the election was stolen, and just Thursday night defended his supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th aiming to overturn the results.

More importantly, Trump has not yet committed to running for a second term in 2024, which ostensibly leaves open the door for GOP candidates to press the flesh in Iowa, where the first primary caucus is held. The 2024 Iowa caucus will be held 1,045 days from today, Friday, March 26th, but it’s never too early to gin up the political promotion engine, drawing eyeballs that one can sell to advertisers.

So who was featured? Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Senator Rick Scott, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson all earned a bit of airtime presented as Republican presidential hopefuls in the next election.

