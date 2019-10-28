CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin mocked and dismissed Attorney General Bill Barr’s ongoing probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe as a right-wing media conspiracy theory that has “no connection to reality” and that is the “stuff of nuttiness.”

Speaking with Wolf Blitzer, Toobin pointed out that origins of the FBI investigation into Russian election interference — and their efforts to help the Trump 2016 campaign — are, in fact, well known. Likewise, he said that no evidence exists pointing to the popular conservative myth that the CIA or other “deep state” actors sought were intentionally trying to sabotage Trump’s presidential bid.

“Even as Democrats are pushing ahead on impeachment,” Blitzer noted, “the Attorney General of the United States, Bill Barr, he said today that they’re making ‘great progress’ in investigating the origins of the Russia probe. Barr said the FBI is working very closely with the US Attorney in Connecticut, John Durham, who’s been charged with looking into allegations of illegal spying and all that kind of stuff.”

“Is Barr using all this, potentially as a political boost for the president?” Blitzer asked.

“Let’s see what the ultimate conclusions are,” Toobin began, before lowering the boom. “Certainly, it’s important to point out, as John Warner [sic], the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, who has looked into this as closely as anyone, has said ‘There is nothing to see here,’ that the origins of the Russia investigation are well known, they are appropriate, there is no conspiracy here, and this is part of the fevered Fox News, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit world of ideas about how things started, which have no connection to reality. Remember, the Mueller investigation showed how the Russians have tried to affect this election, in the hacking, social media. The idea that somehow the CIA really started it is the stuff of nuttiness.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

