Alan Dershowitz appeared on CNN tonight to talk about his role in the Trump legal defense (he distanced himself from the official legal team in comments to Mediaite founder Dan Abrams), and got into it with CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin for much of AC360 tonight.

As Dershowitz insisted he’s not part of the legal team and is just there to deliver the “constitutional case against impeachment,” Toobin said, “Alan, why are you playing these semantic games? Whose side are you on? I mean, you’re part of the defense team. Are you embarrassed?”

Things proceeded to take a lighthearted but also weird turn:

DERSHOWITZ: You sound like my mother when I said I was challenging— TOOBIN: I look like your mother too. DERSHOWITZ: You wish.

They shared a laugh before Dershowitz continued.

“I said that I was defending the right of Nazis to March through Skokie,” he said. “She said to me, ‘Son, are you for the Jews or the Constitution?’ I said, ‘I’m for the Constitution.’ She said, ‘I’m your mother, don’t tell me that, you have to pick sides, the Jews or the Constitution.'”

You can watch above, via CNN.

