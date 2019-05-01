CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin emphasized the importance of Robert Mueller‘s letter to Attorney General William Barr complaining that his four-page summary letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the special counsel’s report.

“That is a scathing, outraged letter,” Toobin began just before Barr was set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning. “Accusing the attorney general of completely distorting and lying to the public about what Mueller spent two years on.”

“I mean, that is not a polite letter among old friends. That is an accusation of political interference in Mueller’s work,” he continued. “That is not a routine letter in any sense of the word… let’s be clear about what Mueller is saying, that the fix was in and he is saying that Barr deliberately distorted his conclusions for the political gain of the president. That’s what that letter says in plain English.”

In Mueller’s letter to Barr, which was reported on yesterday by the Washington Post, the special counsel wrote, “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” the letter continued. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com