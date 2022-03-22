Toobin Pans Ted Cruz’s ‘Surreal’ Questions for KBJ, ‘Who Knows a Hell of a Lot More About the Law’

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin criticized Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) line of questioning for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the second day of her confirmation hearing.

Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Supreme Court nominee answered senators’ questions about her record. When it was Cruz’s turn, he asked Jackson about the curriculum at Georgetown Day School, on whose board of trustees she serves.

The senator claimed the school’s curriculum “is filled and overflowing with critical race theory.”

He then read from a book titled Antiracist Baby, which is allegedly taught at the school.

After cutting away from the hearing, CNN’s Victor Blackwell asked Toobin for his reaction.

“Well, the bottom line it seems to me is that Judge Jackson’s in fine shape,” he replied. “There is nothing that has come up that would seem to change any votes from a yes to a no. There have been a lot of Republicans who are trying to make political points, some of which were at her expense, some of which were at the larger expense of the Democratic Party.”

“We had a trip to the surreal during Ted Cruz’s questioning when there was extensive discussion of the summer reading list at the Georgetown Day School, the relevance of which was really hard to see. But I think just in general, you see that the judge is very knowledgeable, very calm, very thoughtful and someone who knows a hell of lot more than the law about any of these senators do.”

Watch above via CNN.

