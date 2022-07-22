Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Chris Cuomo Rises From the Ashes

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week, at #1 is Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen. The show premiered on Tuesday and offers fans of the hit MTV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County a look behind the scenes with cast members Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti.

Following Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen is The Daily, Dateline NBC, Morbid, and Crime Junkie.

A notable mention on the charts this week is the return of ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. Cuomo debuted his brand new project aptly titled The Chris Cuomo Project at number 42.

The first episode of the show was released yesterday, featuring actor and activist Sean Penn as the inaugural guest. The video version of the podcast went live on YouTube with just 22,000 views to date.

Check out the full list below:

