Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: Quentin Tarantino Travels Back in Time

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week, at #1 is Fed Up by Wondery.

Narrated by actress Casey Wilson, this show takes a deep dive into the world of fad diets. The story followers a longstanding feud between two New York City influencers Emily Gellis and Tanya Zuckerbrot. The fight began over Gellis’s criticism of a fitness company owned by Zuckerbrot and quickly shined a light upon the exploitative diet industry.

Following Fed Up is Dateline: Missing in America, The Daily, Dateline NBC, and Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

An honorary mention from this week’s chart goes to The Video Archives Podcast with Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, closing out the list at number 50.

The podcast is the latest project from acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and longtime friend and writer Roger Avary. The guys dive into their old collection of VHS films from their time working together at a movie rental store, Video Archives, in Manhattan Beach, California. The pair take a deep dive into old classics and discover new works along the way.

Check out the full list below:

