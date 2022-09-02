Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: The Axed Jeffrey Epstein Story

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot at #1 is Killed, presented by Audiochuck.

Killed is hosted by journalist Justine Harman and dives into some of the most interesting stories that never made it to print. Harman “brings dead stories back to life,” from the depths of The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Vice.

One of the most notable episodes is titled, The Pedophile, and revolves around an axed article at New York magazine concerning notorious sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Harman is joined by former fact-checker for New York magazine, Alex Yablon to discuss the inside details.

In the episode, Yablon alleges that New York magazine journalist Michael Wolff had secured an exclusive profile story about Epstein in which the disgraced financier would corporate fully and serve as the “sole point of contact for fact-checking.” Killed takes you through the pitch of the story to the moment it was axed.

Following Killed is Dateline NBC, Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Morbid.

Check out the full list below:

