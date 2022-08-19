Top 50 Podcasts in America This Week: The Stuff You Should Know

This week, we take a look at the podcasts topping the Apple charts.

Taking the top spot this week at #1 is The Sunshine Place.

It follows the story of Synanon, a popular rehab facility that opened in Santa Monica, California in the 1960s. But what began as a treatment facility for drug addiction, quickly turned into a violent cult.

The show is produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey and it’s narrated by survivors of the group sharing their stories for the first time.

Following The Sunshine Place is The Daily, Crime Junkie, Dateline NBC, and Morbid.

A notable mention at the 18th spot on the charts is Stuff You Should Know.

This show breaks down a variety of topics, diving into each one to expand your knowledge in everything from the origins of breakfast foods to Ayahuasca. The podcast is hosted by Josh Clark and Charles W. “Chuck” Bryant, both senior editors at HowStuffWorks.com.

