Top GOP Senator Dismisses Election Attacks From Trump: If Being Primaried is the Price for ‘Standing Up and Speaking the Truth,’ So Be It

John Thune, the number two Republican in the Senate, became a major target of former President Donald Trump for not going along with his election fantasies, and at one point Trump even called for Thune to be primaried.

Thune was even one of the Republican senators Trump attacked on Twitter the day before the Capitol riots.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Senator Thune about the attacks from Trump and his reaction to calls for him to be primaried.

“The very fact that you disputed the president’s claim of election fraud inspired his wrath,” Cavuto said, referencing the attacks. “What did you think of all that and what is your relationship with the former president now?”

“It’s a free country, Neil. He’s an individual that has a big following out there obviously politically, and continues to be a major force in the politics of our country,” Thune said. I will do what I have to do in South Dakota. If getting primaried is the price for standing up and speaking the truth and standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution, then so be it.”

He went on to say the Republican party is focused on looking forward at 2022 to try and win back control of Congress.

Cavuto brought up how Trump has tried to blame the GOP’s Senate losses in Georgia on Republicans like Mitch McConnell.

Thune said the GOP should have won both seats there and said that Trump’s actions were “certainly one of many factors that contributed” to the big loss there.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

