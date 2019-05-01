House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) became the latest Democrat to call on Attorney General William Barr to resign following the revelation that he may have lied to Congress about Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s objections to Barr’s memo summarizing the Russia investigation.

During testimony before Congress in early April, Barr was asked if Mueller supported his conclusion that Trump did not obstruct justice, and Barr responded “I don’t know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion,” an answer that recent reporting seems to contradict.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CBS This Morning, Schiff ripped into Barr over the contradiction, repeatedly accusing him of “deliberately misleading Congress,” and when he was asked directly “Did the attorney general lie to Congress?”, Schiff said yes.

“I think his statement is deliberately false and misleading, and yes, most people would consider that to be a lie,” Schiff said, adding “He’s a very smart man, he knew exactly when he was being ass by Congress, and he knew his answer was false.”

Schiff then called on Barr to resign, saying “Look, there’s no sugar coating this, I think he should step down.”

Schiff also called on Barr to Step down in a tweet featuring his CBS appearance, which began “Attorney General Barr should resign.”

Attorney General Barr should resign. He misled the American people with his inaccurate summary of Mueller’s report. Then he misled the Congress when he denied knowledge of Mueller’s concerns. How can he be trusted to impartially administer justice? Short answer: He can’t.

Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where he will surely be asked about the latest reporting.

