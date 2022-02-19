Toronto Journalist Tells Fox News Canada is a ‘Police State’ as Cops Move on Convoy Protest: ‘It’s a Civil War is What It Is’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act on Monday in order to begin removing the protesters from Ottawa and the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. On Friday and Saturday, police have been cracking down in the streets, making arrests and using tow trucks to remove semis blocking roads.

Speaking on Friday with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, a journalist with the Toronto Sun said the actions taken by Trudeau’s government, which include using anti-terror laws to seize funds donated to the “Freedom Convoy” truckers, constitute the imposition of a police state in the country.

Journalist Joe Warmington got right to his point, telling Hemmer very directly that “Canada is a police state.”

Warmington said that the mere act of donating money to the truckers “puts you as an enemy of the state.”

“It sounds like Cuba or China, that’s kind of what’s happening in Canada,” he said. “I’m sure Americans are waking up to what’s going on here, thanks to Fox. Because it’s not covered the same in Canada, but that’s what’s happening.”

Protesters seem to agree that the coverage by Canadian outlets is less than fair on the subject.

Hemmer asked Warmington how far the police will be willing to go over the weekend to clear out the remaining protesters.

“It’s a civil war, is what it is,” Warmington replied. “They will finish this job, whatever it takes.”

“The prime minister has made it clear: these people don’t matter, they’re unacceptable,” he said. “Of course they do matter, they matter to everybody and they have freedom.”

“This is not rule of law, this is martial law,” he continued. “It’s a pretty alarming time.”

He also said Ottawa is “like East Berlin right now” with checkpoints across the city.

“Hopefully nobody on either side gets killed,” he said.

The interview took place on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday the Ottawa police had multiple confrontations with protesters, and have tweeted that the protesters had their chance to leave and didn’t take it. The department has deployed tear gas and is going through the streets in riot gear. Videos and photos from those events are being shared on Twitter, many under the hashtag #TrudeauTyranny, which was trending for hours on Saturday morning.

Watch the clip above via Fox News Channel.

