CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta slammed President Donald Trump for new comments he made defending the U.S. coronavirus response.

During a town hall event, Sinclair host Eric Bolling asked the president if there’s anything he would have done differently on the U.S. coronavirus response looking back. The president said “not much” and defended all the action he’s taken.

Gupta told Jake Tapper, “It’s totally absurd, Jake, to think the best that we could do was be the worst in the world.”

“Anybody can look at the right side of the screen and as they have heard so many times, if they watch your show, we’re not 5 percent of the world’s population and make up nearly 25 percent of the world’s cases. It’s obviously a huge shortcoming here,” he continued.

He offered one example from Arizona showing how sustained covid prevention efforts led to a big change in the number of covid cases, saying, “Imagine if that had happened around the country. We’d be in a much different position by this point. That was end of July, August sort of time frame. We would have bent the curve and we wouldn’t be dealing with the situation we are dealing with right now.”

“And that’s just leadership,” Tapper remarked. “That’s not even the Manhattan project for testing and contact tracing that you and I have been discussing literally since February and March.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

