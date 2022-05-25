‘Toughest Scenes I’ve Seen’: Fox News Reporter Says Uvalde Police Struggling With ‘Horrific’ Shooting Aftermath

Fox News’ Bill Melugin delivered a haunting report about how locals and officials are struggling to cope with the tragic outcomes of yesterday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Melugin was in Uvalde on Wednesday as he recapped the “morbid details” of how the shooter broke into a fourth grade classroom, sealed the door, and proceeded to kill at least 19 children and 2 adults. Melugin also spoke of how families in Uvalde were notified about whether or not their kids survived, which has taken a toll on local authorities as well.

“I’m also hearing from law enforcement sources that a lot of those first responders who went in there yesterday, the local officers, as well as the border patrol agent team…are really struggling with what they saw in there,” Melugin said. “We don’t want to go into the details, but by all accounts, we’re hearing it was a horrible scene and you have to keep those law enforcement officials in our thoughts tonight, because what they had to witness is just absolutely horrific in there.”

The report continued with Melugin focusing on the civic center that has been used as a staging area for Uvalde families waiting for news about the massacre.

“We know they did have a room in there where they were privately notifying these families,” he said, “and when we were there yesterday, really some of the toughest scenes I’ve seen in my career, of these people bawling and getting these calls and notifications and walking out of that building their lives had changed forever and the worst news imaginable.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

