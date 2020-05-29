Reporting on the ground during riots in Minneapolis on Thursday, Townhall reporter Julio Rosas claimed that Black Lives Matter protesters had been trying to stop rioters from destroying the city.

“Basically there are three different types of groups of people here,” explained Rosas — who previously worked for Mediaite — on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. “There are people who are part of Black Lives Matter who simply wanted to peacefully protest, there are people who were part of the protest but — [at] Target and another grocery store that’s nearby — they decided to take part in looting, and then the third group is people who are just mainly interested in looting and rioting.”

“Kind of a silver lining with what’s been happening, I have seen some Black Lives Matter protesters trying to diffuse the situation,” he continued. “But up until twenty minutes ago, things have completely devolved as those protesters have left and the rioters have come and they have increased in numbers since they have taken down the fence outside of the third precinct’s building, and police had to respond with tear gas and flash-bangs.”

The Minneapolis riots started in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody after an officer was recorded kneeling on his neck, despite Floyd’s protests that he couldn’t breathe.

