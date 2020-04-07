Tracy Morgan shared a little too much information during an interview with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show Tuesday, joking that he got his wife pregnant “three times” when asked about self-isolation amid the pandemic.

“Tell me about what life is like being at home for Tracy and his family,” Kotb asked.

“Oh well, me and my wife have been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” Morgan told the host.

“Every week, she got pregnant,” he added. “So, we also, we’re role-playing a lot now.”

“We’re role-playing, she’s playing the young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure,” Morgan continued. “And she’d do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything!”

“Well, you are a creative one, alright,” a shocked Kotb answered before quickly changing the subject and asking about the actor’s home.

Watch above, via NBC.

