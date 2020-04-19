Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in an interview on State of the Union With Jake Tapper touted that it was, in fact, his idea to print President Donald Trump’s name on coronavirus stimulus checks, billing the move as a “terrific symbol to the American public.”

“Stimulus checks for $1,200 are being mailed out to many Americans, some already got them through direct deposit, but they’re being mailed to help Americans through this crisis,” CNN host Jake Tapper stated Sunday morning. “For the first time, ever President Trump’s name is going to appear on an IRS check – that’s being put in the memo line because the president isn’t authorized to sign the checks.”

“Did the president personally suggest this idea?” Tapper asked.

Mnuchin replied, “Well, let me just correct you and say the checks have not gone out yet, and the reason why the checks have not gone out, is we’re hoping that more people, as I said, will go to IRS.gov. It’s much safer to send out direct deposits.”

“As it relates to the president’s name on it, the president could have been authorized to sign the checks. That would have slowed things down,” the treasury secretary continued. “We didn’t want to do that. We did put the president’s name on the check. That was my idea.”

“He is the president, and, I think it’s a terrific symbol to the American public,” Mnuchin concluded.

As The Associated Press reported earlier this week, “The checks will carry a signature of an official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the Treasury division that prints the checks. The checks are signed by civil servants to ensure government payments are nonpartisan. A president is not an authorized signer for money sent by the U.S. Treasury.”

