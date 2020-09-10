Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon Go Off on Trump For His Coronavirus Coverup: Did He Want ‘People To Be Very Calmly Dying in the Streets?’

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon went off on President Donald Trump for concealing how severe the coronavirus was back in February because he didn’t want to “create a panic” — a revelation that was exposed yesterday after investigative journalist Bob Woodward released audio from his interview with the president.

“You didn’t want to create a panic?” Noah asked. “So what did you want, for people to be very calmly dying in the streets?!”

“Since when is Donald J. Trump concerned about creating a panic?” he added. “That is literally his favorite thing. ‘Cities are burning! Suburbs are collapsing! Caravans of Antifa Mexicans are committing Muslim voter fraud!’ His campaign’s slogan is basically, ‘Look out behind you!’”

Noah claimed he understood why a leader wouldn’t want his citizens to panic, but questioned why Trump did not warn people to stay safe.

“You know, if a plane is crashing, a pilot will tell you to remain calm, but they’ll also tell you to fasten your seatbelts and brace for impact,” he said. “If Trump was a pilot, he’d be like, ‘Attention all passengers, everything is fine. Seatbelts are for snowflakes, and if you want to stretch your legs, now’s the perfect time. Bye-bye.'”

The host later joked about how hard it is to understand how someone could be smart enough to know the dangers of the virus in private but also stupid enough to confess to it on tape.

“And this is really confusing, because at first I thought Trump was too stupid to understand what was going on with the virus,” he said. “But it turns out that he was actually smart about it in private. But he’s also stupid enough to tell Bob Woodward on tape.”

The host then went after Woodward for also hiding things that could save lives, a point many people have made on Twitter: “And Trump aside, am I the only one who thinks it is crazy that people keep releasing books where they reveal that they have known the most incriminating things about Trump, but they only tell us about it now? I mean, imagine if Paul Revere had this attitude: ‘Are the British coming? Find out by pre-ordering my book on Amazon.”

Fallon also roasted the president for his coronavirus confessions, joking that it’s “a catastrophic story for Trump that threatens to end his presidency, or as he calls it, ‘Wednesday.’”

“Seriously, you didn’t want to create a panic? For the last six months, I’ve been opening doorknobs with my knees,” he joked.

The host then quipped that the tape is so bad, Trump’s chances at re-election are starting to sink faster than one of the boats at the Trump boat parade.

“I’d say at this point, the dude needs to give himself some hush money,” he added.

