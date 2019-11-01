Comedy Central’sTrevor Noah joked with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about her role as perennial boogeyman for right-wing conspiracy theories, at one point mockingly asking her: How, exactly, “did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?”

Clinton, appearing alongside her daughter, Chelsea, came on The Daily Show to promote their just-released publication, The Book of Gusty Women, which the pair co-authored. But Noah couldn’t resist getting the former First Lady and 2016 presidential candidate’s take on being a longstanding evil mastermind and threat to the country, at least according to untold number of conservative pundits and Congressional Republicans.

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked, eliciting laughter from both Clintons while highlighting one of the more recent right-wing myths about her.

“Because you’re not in power but you have all the power,” he continued, milking the absurdity of the many myths surrounding Clinton, as she nodded along. “I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.”

“Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?”

“Well, it’s — it’s a constant surprise to me,” the former Senator said, as the crowd laughed. “Because the things they say, and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous, beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them to upset.”

Joking aside, the younger Clinton pointed out that the cumulative effect of so much disinformation does have an impact on our democracy. “It is effective,” she noted. “I’ll never forget reading an article after the 2016 election where the reporter interviewed someone who had been undecided voter and he said you know, he thought my mom had won all three debates, she clearly had a greater command of the subject matter, and yet he just kept reading that she had murdered more than 50 people, and he said, somewhat nonchalantly, ‘I don’t think that she murdered fifty, but, like, what if she murdered two?”

As her mother and Noah giggled at the sad absurdity of it, she added: “And, so, you just think it’s like this constant erosion of truth and sanity.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

