Trevor Noah Blasts Democrats For Their Covid-19 ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘Even Worse Than the Anti-Maskers’

Trevor Noah proved he doesn’t just call out Republicans on Thursday’s The Daily Show — taking aim at Democrats for change.

In the past couple of months, Democratic politicians have been breaking their own Covid-19 guidelines by traveling and attending indoor events with large groups of people.

One restaurant has proved particularly popular among the politicians: swanky California eatery French Laundry.

Both California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) attended events at the Napa County restaurant last month — sparking fury from observers who called out their hypocrisy. Breed even violated her own Covid-19 guidelines when she attended the party — just one day after Newsom received backlash for his actions.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also posted a video urging his constituents to “stay home” in early November but forgot to mention that he was recording the message from his timeshare in Mexico.

Noah could not let the blatant “hypocrisy” go, and after discussing which former presidents have promised to take the vaccine, blasted the politicians for their actions.

“Oh man, come on! What is it with these Democrats?” Noah asked after playing Adler’s message.

The host then mimicked the Austin mayor’s message to the public: “This is your mayor here, telling you to stay home and stay safe. Do the right thing … All my boys in the pool know what I’m talking about! Say what’s up, everybody!”

“I’m sorry, man. Everyone has given up their lives and then you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here? What, you guys think corona respects your office too much to come after you? Because don’t forget: it got the president of the United States, it’s not going to be star-struck by Governor Hair Gel,” Noah added, mocking Newsom.

The host added that he knows Republicans are also hosting large soirées and maskless indoor dinners, but pointed out that people expect that from them.

“In a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers because of their hypocrisy,” said Noah. “At least when those dudes break the rules they’re open about it.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]