Trevor Noah went after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday’s The Daily Show, mocking him after a recent interview on Newsmax went completely off-the-rails.

Noah explained that a large reason for the insurrection was a conspiracy theory that claimed the election was determined by rigged voting machines from Dominion, which Democrats used to steal votes.

“It’s a conspiracy theory that was pushed by Trump supporters like Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and alt-right Mario, and the right-wing network Newsmax talked about it all the time,” Noah said. “But last month, Dominion finally told Newsmax, ‘Yo, if you don’t get our name outta your mouth, we’re gonna sue your Channel 349-ass network into oblivion.’”

Newsmax had to walk back on their baseless claims about Dominion in December following legal threats, forcing several of their hosts to read a statement clarifying that Newsmax found no evidence that Dominion interfered in the election.

Noah later played a clip of Lindell’s recent interview with Newsmax hosts Bob Sellers and Heather Childers, during which Sellers walked off set because Lindell would not stop pushing baseless claims about Dominion.

“Damn, that defamation lawsuit has Newsmax shook. See that dude? He peaced out of there like the Chipotle just hit,” Noah joked after playing the clip.“But you see, that’s the power of the courts right there, because Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on. But the second he started saying shit that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, ‘No, no, no, no, my man. Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit? That shit’s serious.’”

“And keep in mind, this is Newsmax we’re talking about. Remember, Newsmax is like Fox News after it stopped taking its meds,” Noah added. “But at least for a minute, Dominion managed to sue them into behaving like actual journalists.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

