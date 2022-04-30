Trevor Noah Lampoons Biden: ‘Things Are Really Looking Up. Gas Is Up. Rent Is Up. Food Is Up. Everything.’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah roasted the D.C. elite on Saturday night, including President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

It was the first time the dinner had been held since 2019 due to Covid, and it was the first time since 2016 a president attended the event.

About that, Biden joked, “This is the first time the president has attended this dinner in six years. It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid.”

Later it was Noah’s turn, and he skewered Biden on inflation, his inability to pass his agenda, and his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan:

You know, sir, can I just say, I think everyone will agree it’s nice to one again have a president who’s not afraid to come to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and hear jokes about himself? I’ll be honest. I’ll be honest. If you didn’t come I totally would’ve understood. Because these people have been so hard on you, which I don’t get. I really don’t. You know, I think ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything. […] And as you all know, President Biden’s lack of a filter does get him into hot water sometimes. You know, last month he caused a huge international incident, saying that Vladimir Putin should be removed from power. It was very, very upsetting to Russia. Yeah, until someone explained to them that none of the stuff Biden wants actually gets done.

Noah commended Biden for giving voice to underrepresented groups, stating that “no president in my memory has given more marginalized groups opportunities. I’m talking about women, the LGBTQ community, the Taliban. The list goes on and on.”

He later closed his speech by saying, “Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com