Trevor Noah Launches Self-Guided D.C. Tour of Jan. 6th Insurrection Route: ‘There’s a Thin Line Between Treasonous… and Hilarious’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah is launching a satirical self-guided tour that will allow tourists to retrace the steps of the January 6th insurrection.

Announced Thursday, the team behind The Daily Show is partnering with the app company, VoiceMap, to give listeners a chance to “revisit the events that occurred before, during, and after that fateful day.”

Titled, “In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection,” the tour features 15 stops scattered between Pennsylvania Avenue and the Capitol building.

The tour is partially narrated by Noah and listeners will be able to experience the events unfold, guided from one monument to the next with “gripping” narration.

One of the stops advertised is the location of “The Battle of Little Muffin Top.” The website lists the stop as “one of America’s most historic conflicts … in which the country’s bravest President, Donald J. Trump, single-handedly fought against his own secret service detail.”

An additional detour on the “insurrection trial” is “The Josh Hawley Fist of Solidarity.” Listeners will “visit the patch of sweaty grass where … Hawley raised his right arm in solidarity with the Stop The Steal patriots converging on his place of work.”

The self-guided tour is free to the public and can be accessed from anywhere in the United States.

Listen above via In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection.

