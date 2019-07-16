Trevor Noah tonight continued blasting President Donald Trump for insisting his weekend tweets weren’t racist, while mocking the Republicans offering excuses for them.

Regarding Trump saying he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body, Noah said, “To be fair, I’ve seen his body, and I don’t think he has any bones… How do we know racism is in the bones? Maybe it’s in the spleen!”

Noah also called out Trump for saying anyone who hates America or isn’t happy here can leave when in 2016, “his entire message was ‘America’s failing, this country’s not what it used to be, China’s beating us.'”

“Instead of complaining, why didn’t he just leave?” Noah asked.

Meanwhile, some Republicans have said that Trump’s tweets are absolutely not racist––he was merely frustrated.

“Frustration doesn’t make you racist. If anything, it just lets your racism slip out,” Noah responded.

Because if they did, those “You’re not you when you’re hungry” ads would be very different, as the show demonstrated.

