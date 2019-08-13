In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s shocking suicide this past weekend in a federal prison, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah took aim at the many alternate theories about how he died and instead declared that the convicted sex offender’s inexplicably easy life during the past decade was “the real conspiracy.”

Noah, like many, was perplexed as to why Epstein had been taken off suicide watch even though he attempted to kill himself just weeks earlier.

“Like, I’m not an expert on psychology, but if someone tries to commit suicide, I don’t think two more weeks of jail would suddenly improve their outlook on life,” Noah joked. “You may remember the reason this Jeffrey Epstein case blew up wasn’t just because of the magnitude of his crimes, but his circle included high-profile individuals including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and scientists and royalty. And because the story involved so many powerful people, many are wondering if Epstein likely suicided himself.”

The Comedy Central host went on to note that conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death crossed political lines, with people on both the right and the left floating fantastical scenarios and implying nefarious cover-ups. And, of course, President Donald Trump indulged in the baseless speculation as well.

The Epstein case landed in Trump’s lap back in July, when Epstein was indicted in New York on sex trafficking charges. That was months after a Miami Hearld exposé had uncovered new details about then-Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s past role as U.S. Attorney in Florida in approving the mysterious sweetheart deal given to Jeffrey Epstein when the financier was first indicted on child sex charges.

That outrageous miscarriage of justice, Noah said, was much more worthy of investigation than the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

“I get why everybody is suspicious of how this went down because you would think a high-profile person like Jeffrey Epstein would have eyes on him all the time. But to be honest, I’m not sure there’s a conspiracy here,” he explained. “For me, if anything, the conspiracy has been taking place over the past 10 years. First of all, Epstein magically only served 13 months for his crimes, and in that 13 months, he got to leave prison and go to the office six days a week. And the prosecutor sealed the case, which protected Epstein and co-conspirators and robbed his victims of due process. That, for me, was the conspiracy. How did that happen? What was going on there? That was the conspiracy. And maybe — just maybe what happened here is the result of there not being a conspiracy anymore and Epstein being treated for the first time just like everyone else.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com