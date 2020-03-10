Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah mercilessly mocked Sen. Kamala Harris’ stilted, awkward “hostage-style video” endorsement of her former 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

On his Monday night episode of the The Daily Show, Noah called out the weird affect and notable lack of actual enthusiasm from Harris as she robotically declared her “great enthusiasm” for Biden to become the Democratic nominee.

“Now, please send $10,000 in unmarked bills so that my family can see me again,” Noah joked right after playing a clip of Harris’ video endorsement. “I don’t understand why Kamala Harris shot this hostage-style video to show her support for Joe Biden. It looks weird. It really does. I bet even the Taliban is looking at this video, like: ‘We had better lighting and we were in a cave! Much better, much better!'”

“American Politics is a little strange. How is Kamala going to endorse Joe Biden and not acknowledge that she once called him a friend of racists who opposed integrated public schools?,” Noah asked, alluding to the devastating takedown of Biden’s civil rights record that Harris performed in the first Democratic primary debate last June.

“For me, you have to at least say, ‘Look, I know we’ve had our differences, but…’ or something like that, otherwise, you make it seem like we’re crazy. It’s like you’re gaslighting us,” Noah said, before slipping into a Harris impersonation. ‘I’ve known him for a long time and he’s great.’ During the debate? ‘Aw, that was different.’ This is like when you were a kid, did you sleep over at a friend’s house and you could hear their parents screaming at each other in the next room? And then they’d come out like, ‘Hey, do you want pizza for dinner?’ Are we not going to acknowledge the Dateline NBC shit that just went down? Alright, because I’ll have pepperoni.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

