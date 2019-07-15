The Daily Show returned from break tonight and Trevor Noah took on the mantle of “racism detective” to solve the mystery of whether President Donald Trump is racist.

“I don’t know what’s worse,” Noah said, “the fact that the president thought it’s acceptable to say go back to where you came from, or the fact he said it to people who are already where they came from… It’s almost like in Trump’s head you can’t be a person of color and an American.”

Trump was asked today if it concerns him that people saw his tweets as racist and that white nationalists are finding common cause with him. “It doesn’t concern me,” the president said, “because many people agree with me.”

“Just because many people agree with you doesn’t mean you aren’t being racist, okay?” Noah responded. “Imagine if Hitler was, like, ‘I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving from me in the streets? If I was racist, they would say something, ya?'”

He finally wrapped up by becoming “Trevor Noah, racism detective” to determine whether Trump is a racist or not.

You can watch above, via Comedy Central.

