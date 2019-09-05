Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump for having to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from US military projects to pay for the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, instead of having Mexico pay for it as Trump has endlessly promised during the past few years.

“If this is how he negotiators, I can see how he went bankrupt so many times,” Noah joked.

Stymied for years by a reluctant Congress, Trump declared a national security emergency earlier this year, which he claims gives him the power to divert funds from other projects in the Defense Department to help defray the costs of the border wall. But this extreme tactic belies his long-time, confident boast that the US’s southern neighbor would pay for the wall, a pledge that even staunch supporters, like the hosts of Fox and Friends, now concede was a mistake.

“Trump is struggling here. He went from ‘Mexico will pay for the wall!’ to stealing money from his own military,” Noah pointed out. “He would be the worst kidnapper ever: ‘If you want to see your son again, pay me a million dollars!’ ‘I don’t have a million dollars!’ ‘Then I’m going to pay you!'”

But Noah did conceive of a one possible way that Trump’s impossible pledge could end up coming true.

“He seems like an idiot, but this guy’s a genius. I didn’t see it before, but clearly, this was his plan all along,” Noah explained. “Think about it, Trump builds the wall by taking money away from the military. Now America has no military and is totally defenseless. So Mexico invades, takes over America. Now Mexico runs America, which means Mexico is paying for the wall.”

“Brilliant!”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com