Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah delivered a long, devastating takedown of Fox News hosts’ highly flexible opinions about John Bolton, playing a supercut of network personalities praising him when he worked in the White House only to quickly turn on him and label the conservative war hark as greedy opportunist once he offered to testify at President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

“So John Bolton has now thrown a wrench in Trump’s impeachment trial, which has been a major topic of discussion, among Trump’s most trusted advisers, Fox News,” Noah joked. “Now, what’s interesting is not too long ago, John Bolton was clearly part of the Fox family.”

Noah then played clips of high-profile names like Sean Hannity, Stuart Varney, Steve Doocy, and the whole cast of Fox & Friends warmly greeting and yukking it up with Bolton. But now that Bolton looks to be a key, cooperative witness in the impeachment and trial of Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, that friendly banter and high praise has been replaced with acidic cynicism, as Fox & Friends and Dan Bongino dismissed the man’s views as unimportant and Laura Ingraham warned Bolton could be “just another think tank type trying to cash in.”

But no single member of the Fox universe has complete quite the radical 180 on Bolton as a certain prime-time Fox Business Network host. “No one is as hurt over Bolton’s betrayal as Lou Dobbs,” Noah explained, before showing clips of present-day Dobbs ridiculously trashing Bolton, a lifelong conservative, as a “tool for the radical Dems and Deep State.”

“It’s really sad that Lou Dobbs is so anti-Bolton now, because until a few months ago, until a few months ago, it seemed like he was Bolton’s number one fan.” Noah noted, before showing a brutal video of Dobbs feting Bolton for “his intellect, his capacity, his experience, his talent,” and lauding him as someone “who has the interest of this country and this president in mind every step of the way.” In more clips from just a few months ago, Dobbs went on to thank the now-“RINO” Bolton fro his service when he resigned/was fired by Trump, celebrating the man as both “a respected figure” and “a great American.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

