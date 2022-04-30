Trevor Noah lambasted the Fox News primetime lineup at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night.

The Daily Show host compared the network to a Waffle House because, “It’s relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down, there’s a drunk lady named Jeanine threatening to fight every Mexican who comes in.”

Noah stated he was thrilled the “kings of cable” were present in the room and name-checked the hosts.

“How about that Fox primetime lineup? Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham,” he said. “Their coverage of Covid was really impactful. Their segments about vaccines moved their viewers – into the ICU.”

He then congratulated Hannity on becoming the longest-running host in cable news history, and noted Hannity’s romantic relationship with Fox & Friends cohost Ainsley Earhardt.

“I actually think it’s beautiful to see an office romance at Fox that won’t end in at $20 million settlement,” he joked. “I’m sure wherever Roger Ailes is right now, he’s looking up and smiling.”

He then turned to Ingraham and Carlson.

“Laura Ingram. Wow. What can you say about her that hasn’t already been said by the Anti-Defamation League? Powerful. I’m just said that Tucker Carlson isn’t here. He’s my favorite. What a talent. Tucker Carlson, are you kidding me? That man’s a beast who else could fill an entire show each night asking questions that Google could easily answer? ‘Do vaccines work? Who really won the election? Who is the president right now? Is this America?’ Gripping stuff.”

