Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviewed an anonymous person claiming to be a “poll worker” in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday — resulting in skepticism and mockery online. Trevor Noah joined in on the fun during Wednesday’s Daily Show, interviewing his very own whistleblower.

The “poll worker,” who spoke to Ingraham as a silhouette with a disguised voice, claimed to have seen a Biden-Harris campaign van parked outside of the polling location she worked at, where she saw people taking papers out of envelopes.

“As I got closer, the envelopes were being torn open. There were two men—two people dropping the envelopes, and two people ripping them open, and turning and facing the van, and drawing on them—or marking them,” “she said. “As I walked by I looked and I thought ‘those are ballots.’ It was kind of an odd, like, what are they doing?”

Noah, like many, didn’t completely buy Ingraham’s story — joking that “Fox News found T-Pain” after playing a segment of the interview.

“Seriously, I don’t know what that was, but that voice sounds like what a robot sounds like when they go through puberty,” Noah joked. “I understand why that whistleblower was scared and they wanted to hide their identity. I mean, vote fraudsters are some of the most dangerous, violent criminals around.”

The host then introduced his own anonymous “poll worker” who detailed an incredible story about his polling location on Election Day:

“I was done in Philadelphia, right? I’m counting ballots down in Philadelphia. I look to my right, this dude wearing a Joe Biden T-shirt, and he’s tearing up ballots for Donald Trump. And I asked him, ‘Hey, bro, what are you doing?’ — he said, ‘I’m committing voter fraud for Joe Biden,’ which is crazy. He said it just like that,” he said. “I looked to my left, and there was Joe Biden! Joe Biden was standing there with a bunch of Black Panthers, and they were Xeroxing ballots, and I said, ‘Hey, man, ain’t you Joe Biden?’ and he looked at me and he said, ‘Shhh, yes. This is a true story.’”

The poll worker said he was so stressed and shaken by the encounter that he went to the parking lot for a smoke, which is where he spotted a karate sensei and his students karate-chopping Trump ballots.

“Chopping up ballots for Trump man, I’m telling you what I saw. I know what I saw,” he added, prompting Noah to reveal he knows his identity.

Noah requested that the poll workers lights turn on, revealing that the anonymous tipster is non other than The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr.

Watch above, via YouTube.

