Fox News Primetime guest host Trey Gowdy ended the program Wednesday night with an emotional commentary about law enforcement following the killing of two FBI agents in Florida and the memorial service for Officer Brian Sicknick at the Capitol.

Gowdy said watching the ceremony for Sicknick — who was killed after being seriously injured at the violent riots when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol — reminded him of “the sacred trust that exists between the police and us.”

“We give the police awesome powers and we have high expectations for the police. They have the right to expect certain things from us, too,” he said. “There are a lot of hard jobs in our country. But I can’t imagine anything harder than being a police officer. The hours are long. The pay is not good. The job is hard on your family. There are physical dangers, but there is also an emotional price to pay.”

He talked personally about a murder case from his time as a federal prosecutor in South Carolina and said, “The cop on that case was outstanding. It was a tough, emotional case, but he was great. He was professional and he was compassionate.”

Gowdy revealed that he hoped he would see the cop again and thank him, but the officer was later killed while serving a warrant.

In Florida this week, officers went to serve a search warrant when an individual opened fire, killing Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, and injuring three others.

“We lost a police officer during the storming of the Capitol. We lost FBI agents yesterday,” Gowdy said. “My hope is we can all do a better job of appreciating cops and the job they do before it’s too late. We should have high expectations of them. But they should have high expectations of us, too. One of those expectations is to simply say thank you while they are still able to hear us. So to every law enforcement officer in the country who can still hear us, thank you for your service.”

