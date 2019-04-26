Trey Gowdy Rips Swalwell for Russia Comments: The Idea of President Swalwell Should Scare the Hell Out of You

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy ripped former colleague Eric Swalwell tonight for recent comments he’s made about President Donald Trump and Russia.

Gowdy first spoke with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum tonight about Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein‘s comments on the Mueller report and gave him some praise for his comments about the justice system and the rule of law.

He again expressed his opinion the Mueller report shouldn’t have been released, but added that politics won out.

After they talked about Rosenstein, MacCallum asked Gowdy about Swalwell’s MSNBC interview this week––in which Ari Melber pressed him on his past Russia claims that weren’t backed up by the evidence in Mueller’s report.

When Melber asked if he still thinks POTUS is a “Russian asset,” Swalwell responded, “No, I think he acts on Russia’s behalf and I challenge him to show me otherwise.”

Gowdy watched the clip and reacted, “President Eric Swalwell, that ought to scare the ever-living Hell out of you, Martha.”

“His last sentence is exactly the difference between a prosecutor and a publication,” he continued. “Prosecutors prove that you did something, politicians make you prove you did not. Did you hear his last sentence? ‘I challenge President Trump to prove that he did not do something.’ That’s what politicians do.”

