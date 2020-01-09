Unnamed insiders told Page Six this week that none of the other co-hosts on The View are talking to Meghan McCain anymore because she’s “so rude.”

One insider told Page Six, “They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now.”

“Abby was the last woman standing,” the insider continued, referencing Abby Huntsman, the other conservative co-host on the show. “It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude.”

Another insider also explained, “Abby tolerates McCain, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.”

Page Six‘s sources also described McCain as “rude and dismissive” and “very self-important.”

CNN host S.E. Cupp defended McCain on Twitter, posting, “‘Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come.’ @MeghanMcCain you’re the strongest woman I know, and you got this.”

McCain responded by liking the tweet.

Fox News host Mark Levin also commented on the report.

“Why do people watch this show?” he asked.

Blind quotes notwithstanding, conflict between the hosts of The View — onscreen and off — has become a key ingredient to the show’s success, with many viewers tuning in purely for the tension that these episodes tend to generate.

