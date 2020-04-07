President Donald Trump today said he doesn’t believe the Wisconsin election today should have been postponed, accusing Democrats of only wanting it delayed because of his endorsement of a candidate.

The governor postponed the state primary elections today but that order was overturned. The president said, “The Supreme Court, of course they were right.”

The president brought up his endorsement of state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and claimed that “as soon as I endorsed him, they wanted to move the election. They didn’t want to move the election. As soon as I endorsed him, the Wisconsin Democrats say, ‘Oh let’s move the election to two months later.’ They didn’t mind having the election until I endorsed him.”

There had been calls across the country for Wisconsin to postpone the election over concerns about people going out to vote given the serious risk of the coronavirus.

“Now they talk about safety, safety. It was 15 minutes after I put out an endorsement that they said we have to move the election,” the president claimed.

He railed against mail-in voting saying “people cheat” and claiming “they’re fraudulent in many cases.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

