Trump Ad-Libs That He Wants Legal Immigration to Reach ‘Largest Numbers Ever’

President Donald Trump is fond of ad-libbing. Sometimes, his ad-libs are very revealing. Take one line in particular from his State of the Union speech, flagged by CNN’s Brian Stelter.

In a section surely penned by “American Carnage” genius Stephen Miller, the president’s adviser and a hardliner on immigration, Trump railed against illegal immigration and the caravans traveling towards the souther border.

A transcript of his prepared speech contained the following line: “I want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally.”

Trump added a few words to that, sure to give Stephen Miller an aneurism. Emphasis mine: “I want people to come into our country, in the largest numbers ever, but they have to come in legally.”

