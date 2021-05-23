Trump Admin Ambassador Scott Brown Says ‘His Presidency Was Diminished’ by Riots: It Looked Like ‘Action Movie, Banana Republic, Some Type of Dictatorship’

Scott Brown, a former Republican senator who served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand under Donald Trump, said the former president “absolutely” bears responsibility for the Capitol rioting on January 6th.

Brown told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday that there should absolutely be a commission to look into it, saying, “If it was a foreign country that came in and took over that quickly, then what? So we need to fix it… right away.”

Bash asked Brown if he agrees with some other Republicans that Trump is responsible for what happened.

“Absolutely. I mean, he bears responsibility,” Brown said. “I think his presidency was diminished as a result of this. And I think he’s paying a price. He’s been impeached twice. He was impeached for those actions.”

He said all of Trump’s accomplishments “are by the wayside now” and said when he saw the chaos at the Capitol, “I thought it was either an action movie, a banana republic, some type of dictatorship. I was embarrassed, I was angry.”

Trump, of course, has continued to push his usual baseless claims about the 2020 election, and Bash asked Brown if he wants the former president to “just stop.”

Brown said “I disagree with the president” and said it’s time to stop “re-litigating the past.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

