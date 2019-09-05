Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson bashed Meghan McCain in a tweet Thursday, dismissing her claim to being The View‘s conservative voice.

Um, “the View” doesn’t have a GOP voice at all. https://t.co/ke677z1JOC — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 5, 2019

The Hill piece Pierson brought up covers an interview McCain gave to Entertainment Tonight, where she talked about what it’s like holding her role on the show. She especially went into detail about how she keeps herself going with how often she gets into political sparring matches with her liberal colleagues.

“Sometimes I’m calm, sometimes I’m not,” McCain said. “I try to just remind myself that I’m representing 50 percent of the country,” McCain said. “I’m representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it’s really important.”

Watch above, via Entertainment Tonight.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com