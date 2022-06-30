Trump Allies Pressured Cassidy Hutchinson Ahead of Jan. 6 Testimony, CNN Sources Confirm

CNN was able to independently confirm Cassidy Hutchinson was among the January 6 Committee hearing witnesses Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) was speaking about who was pressured before giving their testimony

When Cheney concluded the committee’s Tuesday hearings after Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony, she raised the possibility of witness tampering by announcing that 2 of the committee’s witnesses were contacted by former Trump administration members or people from the ex-president’s campaign. Cheney was vague on who these witnesses were, but she brought up 2 examples where the witnesses seemed to be told that the former president was watching them.

“I think most Americans know what attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” Cheney said. “We will be discussing these issues as a committee and carefully considering our next steps.”

In a report CNN published on Thursday, the network determined through multiple sources that Hutchinson was in fact one of the witnesses contacted by those seeking to influence her testimony.

“We can say now one was Hutchinson,” crime reporter Katelyn Polantz summarized on Inside Politics, “but both witnesses Cheney that gave examples of received phone calls, and the phone calls, Cheney quoted them being things like people telling witnesses ‘do the right thing. You want to stay in good graces in the Trump World. Trump does read transcripts of these hearings. Make sure you’re aware of that.’ Another call someone received was someone was saying to the witness that he — an unnamed person — wants me to let you know he’s thinking about you, and you’re going to do the right thing when you come in for your deposition.”

Polantz disclosed that CNN is not sure which of the two pressure attempts was directed at Hutchinson.

