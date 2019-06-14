President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that Fox News contributor, and former Acting ICE Director, Tom Homan will be rejoining his administration during a marathon phone interview Friday morning with Fox & Friends.

Trump said of Homan “He’s fantastic, tough as you get and smart and he’s doing much of the legal work and we are putting in some great, strong but fair and good people.”

When co-host Steve Doocy asked, “You’re bringing Tom Homan back?” Trump answered ” I would say that would be announced next week but except I would rather announce it now. He’s going to be very much involved in the border, that’s what he wants to be involved with.”

He later clarified that Homan would be a Border Czar and added: “he’ll be reporting to me.”

