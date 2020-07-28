During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump mused aloud wondering why his approval rating isn’t as good as Dr. Anthony Fauci’s.

The president was confronted by reporters about some tweets he shared, including retweeting support for hydroxychloroquine and attacks on Fauci.

Trump said again he has a “very good relationship” with Fauci while he acknowledged he hasn’t “always agreed with him.”

He went on to compare their respective approval ratings:

“It’s interesting. He’s got a very good approval rating. And I like that. It’s good. Remember. He’s working for this administration. He’s working with us, John. We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten somebody else. It didn’t have to be Dr. Fauci. He’s working with our administration and for the most part we’ve done pretty much what he… Dr. Birx and others who are terrific recommended. And he’s got this high approval rating. So why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect to the virus? We should have it very high, because what we’ve done in terms of — we’re just reading off about the masks and the gowns and the ventilators and numbers that nobody’s seen and the testing at 55 million tests, we tested more than anybody in the world. I have a graph that I’d love to see you, perhaps you’ve seen it, we’re up here and the rest of the world is down at a level that’s just a tiny fraction of what we’ve done in terms of testing. So it sort of is curious. A man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx also, very highly thought of… but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that’s all.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

